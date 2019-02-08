Youths attack firefighters with various objects as they attend wheelie bin fire in Doncaster

A group of youths have attacked firefighters with random objects as they attended a wheelie bin fire in Doncaster.

Crews were called to Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft at around 6:57pm yesterday evening to reports of a wheelie bin fire in a park.

Upon arrival they were met by a gang of youths who were initially verbally aggressive, and then began to throw various objects – forcing firefighters to withdraw from the incident until officers from South Yorkshire police arrived.

READ MORE: Police officers and firefighters attacked with bricks, glass bottles and cans at memorial event in Doncaster

The latest attack follows a number of previous incidents including one where crews were pelted with bricks and glass bottles at a memorial event in Moorends, and others during the bonfire period.

Area Manager Andy Strelczenie, the service’s head of emergency response, said: “Clearly this group has set fire to a bin, in the knowledge that we would attend, and awaited our arrival where they have hurled abuse and physical objects at our firefighters.

“This is totally unacceptable and we’re absolutely disgusted by what happened. Our crews put themselves in danger every day to keep the people of South Yorkshire safe, they don’t deserve to be abused in any way.

READ MORE: Doncaster school reassures parents and pupils over ongoing police incident – VIDEO AND PICTURES

“As with the incidents over the bonfire period we’ll be working closely with our police colleagues to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I’m sure they’ll be surprised to find out that this kind of behaviour now carries a custodial sentence of upto 12 months – thanks to a new law that came into force last year.”