Youth councillors meet with Doncaster MP to discuss their campaigns

Members of Youth Parliament have met with MP Rosie Winterton to tell her about their new campaigns.

Jade Taylor MYP and Aimee Crossland MYP invited their local MP, Dame Rosie Winterton, to meet with them and Doncaster Youth Councillors earlier this month.

They wanted to discuss the main priorities for youngsters, as identified by over 9,000 young people in Doncaster.

In November, members of the Youth Parliament from across the country debated in the House of Commons and from five topics chosen by ballot of young people aged 11 to 18, they selected two main issues for national campaigns - ‘Curriculum4Life’ which focuses on wanting PSHE lessons in school to address all the issues that relate to how young people can actively participate in life, and Votes@16.

Dame Rosie Winterton said: “I am pleased that so many young people here in Doncaster are getting involved in campaigns, this is about their future and so they should have a say, and we should listen to what they have to say.

“In order to have a healthy democracy we do need to engage young people in the decision making process and ensure that they have a stake in the political process which they can then take forward into adulthood.”

The MYPs and Youth Councillors also discussed their thoughts and feelings about Brexit with Dmae Rosie, together with their future plans for Doncaster.