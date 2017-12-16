Youth and children’s work in the Diocese of Sheffield to receive £1.8 million cash boost

The Diocese of Sheffield has been awarded £1.8 million to support the transformation of children’s, youth and families work.

The money will help Church of England parishes across the area to reach out and engage with more children, families and young people.

It will be on the early successes of the £1m Centenary Project, a 10-year initiative to create a step change in ministry with children, families and young people.

The funding, which has come to Church of England's Strategic Development fund, will pay for a further 10-15 full or part-time workers in addition to the 14 already in post.

Three part-time works will also be appointed to work closely with churches on their applications for a worker, to mentor a number of workers in post and to oversee the Centenary Project network.

The Diocese believes funding could unlock a further 2,000 new relationships with children, families and young people.

Centenary Project leader, Helen Cockayne, said: “I am absolutely delighted to hear the news that the funding bid has been successful.

"The future of the church relies on today’s children and young people, this award shows a significant commitment to that.

"We now have a fantastic opportunity to really support and adequately resource parishes in their mission to the younger generation.”

Other project aims include launching an intern scheme to train three interns a year, develop two new youth hubs in Doncaster, working with St Thomas Crookes on its SHINE project and working with a fundraiser to ensure the long-term sustainability of Centenary Project worker posts.

he Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, said: “As I move around the Diocese in the next six to nine months, I am going to be asking the question - what will a generous and flourishing Diocese look like in 2025?

"However, we are not starting with a blank piece of paper as there are glimpses of an answer.

"The first is the extraordinary fruitfulness of the Centenary Project in the last two years.

"Second is this ambitious bid which allows us to build on that promise. Thank God.”