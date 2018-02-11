Your loving ways could win you a fabulous prize in a Doncaster hotel

It’s the most romantic time of the year - and we want to treat one special Valentine couple to some relaxing time together.

Your Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with the Regent Hotel and Lakeside Village’s Love Doctors in a bid to find Doncaster’s most romantic couple.

It’s not all about big, grand gestures, we know it can be the little things that make a huge difference in a relationship.

Have you been holding hands everywhere you go for 50 years, do you make each other a packed lunch with a little note in the box, is it a cup of tea in bed that makes you feel loved? We want to hear from couples who think they could be Doncaster’s most devoted pair.

The lucky winners will receive a £100 voucher to spend at Lakeside Village and an overnight stay at the Regent Hotel.

John Magee, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Valentine’s Day is a great time for couples to celebrate their love for each other and at the centre we all agree that it is the little things that make a difference.

“From recording your favourite programme, if you are running late, to making your favourite meal when you are down, rubbing your shoulders after a hard day at work, things that make you smile and help to keep your relationship flourishing.”

To enter, email editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk with your name, address, and the reason you think you and your partner are deserving of the most romantic couple title.

Terms and Conditions

Entrants must live in Doncaster area.

Entrants must be over 18.

Entrants must currently be in a relationship. The overnight stay at the Regent Hotel must be taken between February 18 and May 31 2018.

Entries may be submitted between the dates of February 8 and Wednesday February 14 only.

