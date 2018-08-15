Your home is most likely to get burgled this month - but this is how to prevent it from happening

We may all still be enjoying basking in the summer sun, but Doncaster residents are being warned to take steps to prevent themselves from falling victim to a burglary.

The warning comes as official figures reveal that burglaries are more likely to happen during August.

Price comparison website MoneySuperMarket analysed millions of home insurance enquiries over the last five years and found that this month is the summer month when burglars target homes the most.

The data showed that there was a 12 per cent increase for unwanted visitors in August when compared to July.

Although burglaries are known to increase over the winter months due to longer, darker nights and present stored under Christmas trees, MoneySuperMarket research indicates that it is equally important to be vigilant during the summer months.

Experts have also warned residents that leaving their window open or back door ajar while they go out, even just for five minutes, could be considered contributory negligence, resulting in their home insurance claim being void or not being paid in full.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “ In the heat of summer, it’s tempting to leave windows and doors open to cool the house, but this could mean you’re putting your home, belongings and even yourself at risk. You’re also in danger of making your policy ineffective in the event of a claim.

“It’s vital to do what you can to boost security, such as installing CCTV, fitting and using robust locks on doors and windows, and installing an approved burglar alarm. These measures can also bring the cost of your home insurance down by around £15 a year."