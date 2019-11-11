Is your Doncaster home at risk from potentially deadly cancer causing gas?

Radon, a colourless, odourless, natural gas is leaking into homes across the UK- and areas around South Yorkshire and the Peak District are among the most at risk.

Certain areas the Peak District have been proven to have higher than recommended levels of radon that can enter the home.

Is your home at risk from radon?

The radioactive gas is formed by the decay of the small amounts of uranium that occur naturally in all rocks and soils.

Radon produces radioactive dust in the air we breathe. The dust is trapped in our airways and emits radiation that damages the inside of people’s lungs. This damage, like that caused by smoking, increases risk of lung cancer.

Cancer Research UK and the European Commission carried out research which recently found that Radon causes over 1,100 deaths from lung cancer in the UK every year.

And exposure to higher than acceptable radon levels is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers in the UK.

The UK radon gas map.

The risk from radon has been found to be higher if the person is an ex-smoker - and is significantly greater for current smokers.

Radon can be present in buildings of any size, age, type or location. It is mainly found in areas with high levels of granite and other igneous rock.

Homeowners can order a radon test kit via the Public Health England website.

You can check if your home is at risk from higher radon levels on a special map.