Your complete guide to Bonfire Night and fireworks displays in Sheffield 2018

Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Sheffield this year to keep you entertained.

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in Sheffield over the coming weeks.

There's plenty of fireworks and bonfires to choose from in Sheffield this year.

If you are organising an event and we’ve missed you out, please let us know by emailing darren.burke@jpress.co.uk

AFTER DARK

The annual After Dark fireworks spectacular will take place at the Don Valley Bowl on November 5.

The event takes place from 5:30pm until 10pm and is likely to attract a whopping 20,000 spectators.

The event, hosted by Hallam FM will feature Simon Morykin live, a giant bonfire, a funfair, fire spinners, food stalls, face painting a firework display set to music.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm with fireworks to music at 9pm.

Tickets can be bought online at www.afterdarkfireworks.com or from Sheffield University Union and Sheffield Hallam Union.

Advance ticket price (before midnight on November 4).

Adults (12yrs+) £12, children (Under 12) £6, under 3's free.

Event day ticket price (after midnight on November 4).

Adults (12yrs+) £14, children (Under 12) £7, under 3's free.

Tickets will also be available to buy on the night from cash only ticket booths.

Car parking is at Sheffield Arena). Don Valley Grass Bowl can also be accessed via Supertram. The Arena/Don Valley Stadium stop is located nearby.

CHATSWORTH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

The stately home will host its annual event on November 2-3.

There will be live music, dancing and circus performers, face painting for little ones, as well as the traditional bonfire and two dazzling firework displays.

Food will include hog roasts to jacket potatoes, from churros to sweet treats as well as glasses of mulled wine or cider.

Tickets are £15 adult, £10 child (age 4–16 inclusive).

The event is held from 6pm on November 2 and 3. November 3 is already sold out.

Further details are available HERE

MEADOWHEAD GIGANTIC BONFIRE

Meadowhead Gigantic Bonfire 2018 will be held at Sheffield Transport Sports Club, Meadowhead on November 2 from 6pm.

The event is FREE.

Attractions will include a gigantic bonfire and huge fireworks display, funfair, bars, Punch and Judy show, live music and DJ and dancers.

OUGHTIBRIDGE MUSIC AND FIREWORK SHOW

Oughtibridge War Memorial Sport Club will host this popular event from 5pm on November 3.

Admission is £7 adult, £5 children and under 5’s go free per one paying adult.

There will be live music from The Replays, fireworks, a prosecco bar, children’s rides and funfair as well as food.

MANOR FIELDS PARK COMMUNITY BONFIRE

The annual Community Bonfire and Firework Display will take place at Manor Fields Park, City Road on November 5.

Free entry is via the gates at 4:30pm and the bonfire will be lit from 5pm. Fireworks display will be at 7pm. Entry is free.

There will be food but parking is limited and customers are advised to use the Spring Lane tram stop.

20th SHEFFIELD SCOUT GROUP BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

The Sheffield Scout Group’s Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular 2018 will take place at Common Lane on November 3 from 7pm.

Tickets are £4 in advance, £5 on the gate, under 6’s free.

Hot food and refreshments will be available to purchase. The bonfire will be lit at 7:15pm with fireworks at 8pm.

BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS EVENING AT THE OLD RECTORY

A bonfire and fireworks evening will be held at The Old Rectory, 402b Handsworth Road, Handsworth on November 3 from 5pm.

Tickets are £4.50.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm with fireworks shortly after.

There will be a licensed bar, BBQ, bouncy castle and more.

THE GREAT FIRE OF DRONFIELD

Dronfield Woodhouse bonfire and fireworks 2018 will be held at Dronfield Woodhouse Sports and Social Club, Carr Lane on November 3.

The fire is lit at 6pm. Firework displays are 7pm and 8pm

Appearing in the club afterwards will be Junkyard Dog.

Prices when bought in advance are: Adult £7, Child £3 & Under 5’s Free.

On the Night Gate Prices: Adult £10, Child £5 & Under 5’s Free

GRENOSIDE BONFIRE

Grenoside Scout and Guide Group Bonfire and Firework Display 2018 will take place at Salt Box Lane, Grenoside from 6pm on November 3.

Tickets are £5 – under 5s free, but please order a ticket as numbers are restricted.

There will be a licensed bar, hot drinks, burgers, hot dogs and parkin.

NIAGARA FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

The Niagara Fireworks Spectacular will take place at the Niagara Club, Niagara Road from 5pm on November 4.

Tickets are £5 per person in advance and £7 after November 1 and on the gate.

The fireworks display takes place from 7pm.

Other attractions will include a hog roast, barbecue, bar and children’s rides.

OWLERTON STADIUM FIREWORKS

Owlerton Stadium Firework Spectacular will take place at Owlerton Stadium, Penistone Road on November 4 from 3:30pm.

As well as greyhound racing, there will also be a fireworks display.

Gates will open at 3:30pm

The first race will be at 4:30pm

The last race will be at 7:30pm

Prices are children £1, adults £3 (pre booked) and £2 children and £4 adults on the night.

MALTBY FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Maltby Fireworks Display will take place at Maltby Manor Fields, High Street, Maltby on November 5 from 5pm

The event is FREE with a fireworks display at 6:30pm, disco starting at 5pm), children's fairground rides, refreshments and more.

There will be limited parking at this event.

CANNON HALL FARM

The annual bonfire returns to Cannon Hall Farm on November 4 with a fun-packed family day out.

The all day event includes farm admission, indoor and outdoor play, tractor and trailer rides.

There will be a DJ with kids entertainment provided by the specialists CopyCat Party Company and the day will be rounded off with the bonfire which will be lit at 5pm and the firework display at 6.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10.95 per person (plus booking fee), and under twos are free. Tickets are limited so book in advance.

HESLEY WOOD BONFIRE

Hesley Wood Bonfire and Fireworks Display will take place at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre, White Lane from 5.30pm on November 3.

Prices: Adult: £6.00 (15 years or older) Child: £4.00 (14 years or younger) Car Parking Pass: £1.00 (Per car. Required to park at the event). Tickets will not be available on the night.

The event is delivered by 105th Sheffield (High Green) Scout Group in conjunction with Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre.

Key Times

– 5:30pm – Gates open

– 5:45pm – Bonfire Lit

– 7:30pm – Fireworks Display

– 9:00pm – Event Closes

Attractions will include hot food and cake stalls and children’s fair ground rides.

CLIFTON PARK BONFIRE

Clifton Park Annual Bonfire will take place at Clifton Park, Clifton Lane from 4:30pm on November 3.

The event is FREE but charges will apply for fair rides and food stands.

Fair opens at 4.30pm

Fire lit at 6:30pm

Children's fireworks 6:45pm

Main fireworks 7:45pm

Parking charges apply at all times in the Park Car parks additional parking is available in the town centre and local car parks.

PENISTONE COMMUNITY BONFIRE

Penistone Community Bonfire will take place at Penistone Showground, Penistone on November 3 from 6:30pm.

Entry is £5 on the gate, £3 in advance. U16s free.

Gates open 6.45pm, bonfire lighting 7.15pm, firework display 7.30pm.

Hot food and drinks available.

CROSS SCYTHES BONFIRE

Bonfire Night at The Cross Scythes will take place at the pub at 145 - 147 Derbyshire Lane, Sheffield from 6pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday 3, 4 and 5 November.

The event is FREE.

SHEFFIELD BOTANICAL GARDENS ILLUMINATE THE GARDENS

Illuminate the Gardens 2018 takes place at Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Clarkehouse Road from November 2-4 at 5pm.

A magical night out for the whole family, at Illuminate the Gardens you can enjoy some delicious street food or grab a drink from the licensed bar, get involved in some free kids activities, enjoy the vintage fairground rides, watch mesmerising fire performance and hear some great acoustic music.

There will be a ‘low bangs’ fireworks display in the early evening, or the exhilarating main display later.

Tickets are on sale from the venue.

MALIN BRIDGE FIREWORKS DISPLAY

A Fireworks Display Party will take place at Malin Bridge Inn, Holme Lane from 4pm to 10pm on November 4.

The event is FREE and attractions will include a live DJ, sweets and snacks, outside bars, roasted chestnuts and hot food.

The event has a strict capacity limit and will employ a one in one out procedure. All children attending this event must be supervised at all times.

OAKES PARK BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

A Bonfire Night event and fireworks display will take place at The Oakes Holiday Centre, Oakes Park from 5.30pm to 8.30pm on November 5.

There will be hot dogs and toffee apples, sparklers and fireworks and a giant bonfire!

In case of adverse weather, check http://www.nortonscouts.co.uk for details.

