Your complete guide to Bonfire Night and fireworks displays in Doncaster 2018

Bonfire Night will soon be upon us - and there's plenty going on in Doncaster this year to keep you entertained.

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in Doncaster over the coming weeks

There are plenty of Bonfires and firework displays across Doncaster to choose from.

If you are organising an event and we’ve missed you out, please let us know by emailing darren.burke@jpress.co.uk

BIG BANG – KEEPMOAT STADIUM

Doncaster's biggest fireworks display, the Big Bang, will once again be held at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The stadium will host two firework displays and a funfair on Monday November 5.

The event will kick off at 5pm as Roger Tuby and Son Funfairs open proceedings with a series of large attractions, a mass of children’s rides and the ever popular dodgems

READ MORE: Doncaster garage damaged by bonfire

Presenters from Trax FM will entertain crowds throughout the night with music videos providing entertainment on the large outdoor screen.

The Marie Curie Firewalk will also take place on the night, with brave participants raising money for the cancer charity.

The sky will be lit with two separate displays, starting with a children’s display at 6.30pm and the main display at 8.45pm.

Tickets for the event are on sale from the Club Doncaster Box Office and are priced at £3 per person, with children under one metre tall going free. A family ticket for two adults and two children (under one metre) is available for £6.

DNA Card holders can buy tickets for just £2 each, but must be bought in advance and in person as discounts will not be available on the day and are not available online.

DONCASTER RACECOURSE

On Saturday 3 November, enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family, with a HUGE fireworks display at 7.30pm

The evening includes Kids Disco, Face Painting, Children's Entertainers, Fire Tricksters, Fairground Rides and much more.

Click here to purchase your tickets http://bit.ly/FireworksSpectacular2018

READ MORE: Blaze rages in grounds of landmark Doncaster church

THE ANNE ARMS AT SUTTON

Bonfire Night at The Anne Arms 2018 takes place at the Sutton pub from 6pm on November 3.

Admission is adults £2, children free. Burgers, hot dogs, pie & peas, and toffee apples will be available

Contact: 01302708782

SPROTBROUGH CRICKET CLUB

A Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular will take place at Sprotbrough Cricket Club, Melton Road, Sprotbrough on November 3 from 6pm.

The bonfire will be held on the field behind the Ivanhoe Hotel and will include a fireworks display, children's roundabout, sparklers and food.

Price is £3 per person, Under 5's Free

Contact: 01302 570630

READ MORE: Epworth bonfire sparkles at showground

BARNBY DUN AND KIRK SANDALL COMMUNITY BONFIRE

The event will take place at Glasspark Sports Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall on November 3 from 4pm to 9pm.

This event is FREE and will include fairground rides, hot food and drinks as well as a bonfire and fireworks display.

ROSSINGTON MINERS WELFARE

Rossington Fireworks Display will take place at Rossington Miners Welfare Scheme on West End Lane from 7.30pm on November 5.

The fireworks display will be set to music from The Greatest Showman with donations on entry.

EPWORTH BONFIRE

Epworth Bonfire Night 2018 will take place at Epworth Show Field, Epworth Turbary on November 3 from 4.30pm.

Find out more information about Epworth Bonfire Night 2018

WHEATLEY HILLS RUFC BONFIRE

Wheatley Hills RUFC Bonfire and Fireworks Display will be held at Wheatley Hills RUFC, Brunel Road on November 3 from 6pm.

The lighting of the bonfire will take place at 7pm with firework display from 8pm

Food will include hog roast, burgers and hot dogs an outside bar and a kids stall with sweets, pop, crisps and glow sticks.

Adult £5 child £3 family 2x2 £12 under 5s Free.

PARKLANDS BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Parklands Sports and Social Club on Wheatley Hall Road will stage its bonfire and fireworks display on November 3 with a bonfire and fireworks from 7.30pm.

Admission is free with food and drink available in the ballroom.

9TH DONCASTER SCOUT GROUP BONFIRE AND FIREWORK DISPLAY

The event will take place at the 9th Scout Headquarters, Scawsby, at the rear of the Sun Inn on November 3. Gates open at 5pm, the fire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks are at 6.30pm. Hot food and drinks and sweets will be available.

DEARNE VALLEY BONFIRE EXTRAVAGANZA

Dubbed the biggest firework display in the local area, this event will take place at the Ings Lane Playing Fields, Bolton on Dearne on November 3. Adults £4, under 12s £2. Gates open at 4.30pm with the bonfire lit at 7pm.

DONCASTER LAWN TENNIS CLUB

Bonfire Night will take place at Doncaster Tennis Club, Saxton Avenue, Bessacarr on November 3.

Further details and tickets available on 01302 536134.

WHITE HART AT OWSTON FERRY

Bonfire Night will be celebrated on November 5 at the White Hart from 6pm to 8pm.

The night will include a bonfire and fireworks as well as a barbecue.

FISHLAKE CRICKET CLUB

Fishlake Cricket and Bowls Club will hold its Bonfire and Fireworks Night on Saturday 3 November 2018. Gates open at 5.00pm, bonfire lit at 6.30pm, fireworks lit at 7.00pm. Food will be on sale including BBQ, drinks from the bar and a sweets shop.

Prices are £2 per adult, £1 per child with under 5s free.

ASKERN FIREWORK SPECTACULAR

The event will take place on November 2 at the Event Field, Lakeside Askern High Street from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Admission is free. The event will include refreshments and fairground.

HEXTHORPE PARK

Firework display will take place on November 1 from 5pm. Entry is £1 with children’s funfair, food and stalls available. The display will start at 7.30pm.

THE WELFARE, EDLINGTON

A firework preview night by Roman Fireworks will take place on 28 October at The Welfare, Edlington at 6.30pm.

Free entry for all with a food van available. £1 raffle tickets will be on sale to win £100 firework box set - all proceeds donated to poppy appeal

SYKEHOUSE VILLAGE HALL

There will be a bonfire and fireworks display on November 4 from 5.30pm with fireworks at 6pm. There will be a barbecue and bar. Adults £2 and children £1.

TICKHILL AND DISTRICT LIONS

Tickhill and District Lions annual bonfire and fireworks will be held on Saturday 3 November at Tickhill Cricket Club, from 5pm. Further details are available at https://www.facebook.com/events/2092504104145047/

If you are organising an event and we’ve missed you out, please let us know by emailing darren.burke@jpress.co.uk