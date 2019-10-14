Your complete guide to Bonfire Night and fireworks displays in Doncaster 2019

Here's your complete guide to what's going on in Doncaster over the coming weeks

If you are organising an event and we've missed you out, please let us know by emailing darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk

Are you ready for Bonfire Night?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIG BANG KEEPMOAT STADIUM

Doncaster's biggest firework display, the Big Bang, once again will be held at the Keepmoat Stadium for 2019.

The stadium will host a thrilling funfair with two firework displays for its 10th year in a row.

On Tuesday November 5 the event will start off at 5pm as Roger Tuby & Son Funfairs open with a mass of children rides and the fans favourite dodgems.

Entertaining the crowds throughout the night will be local radio station Trax FM, projecting music videos on a large outdoor screen.

The sky will be lit up starting with the children’s display at 6:30pm followed by the main show at 8:45pm.

Tickets are on sale at the Club Doncaster Box Office and online at tickets.clubdoncaster.co.uk

Prices start at £3 per person (when purchased in advance), with children under one metre tall going free. A family ticket for two adults and two children (under one metre) is available for £6. Tickets purchased on the day will cost £4.

DNA Card holders can purchase tickets for just £2 each but they must be bought in advance in person at the Club Doncaster Box Office. DNA Card discounts will not be available on the day.

DONCASTER RACECOURSE

Don't miss the Doncaster Racecourse Fireworks Spectacular in conjunction with Heart FM on Saturday 2 November.

Among some spectacular entertainment, the fairground rolls into town with some brilliant rides for the kiddies to enjoy as well as adults!

From 4-5pm you can enjoy a Fairground Happy Hour where all of the fairground rides will be discounted prices (£1.50 for small rides and £2.00 for large rides).

Timings

START: 16:00

FINISH: 20:30

The evening Includes kids disco, face painting, childrens entertainers, fire rricksters and fairground.

There will be a15-minute fireworks display at 7:30pm from a covered viewing area.

Refreshments will be available throughout the evening from the Food Court and concession stands.

Advance Ticket Prices

Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children) £15.00

Adult Ticket £6.00

Child Ticket (up to 14) £3.50

Under 3s Free

Please Note: The prices shown above are valid when purchasing tickets in advance only. Ticket prices will increase when purchased on the day of the event. Advance tickets will be available to purchase until 18:00 on Friday 2 November.

On The Day Ticket Prices

Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children) - £20.00

Adult Ticket - £7.50

Child Ticket (up to 14) - £4.50

Free Car Parking is available in Car Park A (enter off Leger Way opposite the Main Entrance) and Car Park C (enter opposite the junction at Wickes on Leger Way).

DONCASTER LAWN TENNIS CLUB

Head to the Tennis Club for the annual Bonfire and Firework Display on November 2. Advance tickets can be purchased in the clubhouse or pay on the gate on the night. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, Fireworks at 7.30pm. Refreshments and food available.

Further details and tickets available on 01302 536134.

ROSSINGTON PARISH FIREWORKS

Rossington Parish Fireworks Display, hosted by Rossington Parish Council, will take place on 5 November at 7:30pm at Rossington Miners Welfare.

ASKERN FIREWORK SPECTACULAR

Askern Fireworks Spectacular will take place at Askern Events Field behind Askern Lake on November 8 from 7.30pm.

Come along for a free fireworks display with funfair and refreshments.

SPROTBROUGH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Sprotbrough Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular will take place at Sprotbrough Cricket Club on November 9 from 6pm.

£3 per person, under 5's free

There will be pulled pork, hot dogs, burgers and hot drinks available.

PARKLANDS CLUB

Parklands Club on Wheatley Hall Road will host a bonfire and fireworks display on November 2. Admission is free. There will be toffee apples and food available with a disco in the ballroom. Bonfire lighting time subject to wind and weather conditions. The event starts at 7.30pm.

WHEATLEY HILLS RUFC BONFIRE

Wheatley Hills RUFC Bonfire and Fireworks Display will be held at Wheatley Hills RUFC, Brunel Road on November 2.

As well as a bonfire and firework display, there will be hog roasts to hot dogs a Chinese food stall and pie and peas.

You can also enjoy a beer or even a glass of wine from either the indoor or outdoor bar.Gates open 6pmLighting of the bonfire: 7pmFirework display 8pmAdult £5 - Child £2 - Under 5s Free or Family 2x2 £12 pay on the gate

THE ANNE ARMS AT SUTTON

Bonfire Night at The Anne Arms 2019 takes place at the Sutton pub from 6pm on November 2.

Along with a roaring bonfire to keep you warm, the pub will be serving up Hot Dogs, Burgers, Traditional Pie & Peas as well as the much loved Jamaican BBQ! The night will be topped with a fantastic firework display. Contact the pub for tickets or pay on the night.

9TH DONCASTER SCOUT GROUP BONFIRE AND FIREWORK DISPLAY

The event will take place at the 9th Scout Headquarters, Scawsby, at the rear of the Sun Inn on November 2. Gates open at 5pm, the fire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks are at 6.30pm. Hot food and drinks and sweets will be available. Admission £4 for adults, £3 for children.

BARNBY DUN AND KIRK SANDALL COMMUNITY BONFIRE

The event will take place at Glasspark Sports Ground, Doncaster Road, Kirk Sandall on November 2.

This event is FREE and will include hot food and drinks as well as a bonfire and fireworks display.

EPWORTH BONFIRE

Epworth Bonfire Night 2018 will take place a Epworth Show Field, Epworth Turbary on November 2 from 4.30pm.

Gates opening at 4.30, with the bonfire lit around 5pm and fireworks at approx 7pm.There will be food vans, a bar and children’s fairground rides as well as mulled wine.

DEARNE VALLEY BONFIRE EXTRAVAGANZA

Dubbed the biggest firework display in the local area, this event will take place at the Ings Lane Playing Fields, Bolton on Dearne on November 2. Adults £4, under 12s £2. Gates open at 4.30pm with the bonfire lit at 7pm.

TICKHILL AND DISTRICT LIONS

Tickhill and District Lions annual bonfire and fireworks will be held on November 2 at the Tickhill Cricket Club. Starting at 5pm there will be two displays, Hot food will be available together with a variety of glow sticks and flashing light sabers etc to purchase.

FISHLAKE CRICKET CLUB

Fishlake Cricket and Bowls Club will hold its Bonfire and Fireworks Night on Saturday 2 November

As in past years, the fire will be lit at half past six and the fireworks at seven o'clock.

Food will be on sale including BBQ, drinks from the bar and a sweets shop.

If you are organising an event and we've missed you out, please let us know by emailing darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk

MALTBY FIREWORKS DISPLAY

Maltby Fireworks Display will take place at Maltby Manor Fields, High Street, Maltby on November 5 from 5pm.

Fireworks display at 6:30pm and disco starting at 5pm, children's fairground rides, refreshments and more.