Youngsters spearhead Doncaster's campaign to host rugby league world cup games

Youngsters took to the pitch at Doncaster's biggest sports stadium to show their backing for the campaign to bring the rugby league world cup to Doncaster.

Players from the under sevens and under eight teams at clubs including Bentley, Toll Barr and Dearne Valley took to the pitch at a big promotion day at the Keepmoat Stadium to coincide with Doncaster's big match against Bradford Bulls.

Junior players promoting Doncaster's rugby league world cup bid

Donaster used the game to raise the profile of the borough's bid to host matches at the tournament when it comes to England in 2021.

The youngsters played in a mini tournament before the main match, which attracted a best-of-the-season gate of around 2,700 spectators. They also ran a lap of honour around the pitch, and formed a guard of honour when the players came onto the pitch.

Then they formed a line to wave cards carrying a slogan in support of the bid, which is backed by the Free Press' World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign.

All spectators who arrived at the game were given a poster backing the bid.

Dean Wiffen, the Doncaster Council officer who is in charge of putting the bid together, was delighted with the event.

He said: "The main thing for us was to raise awareness of the bid with fans and residents in general.

"You could sense the buzz around the place."

We launched our Rugby League World Cup 2021: Touch Down in Doncaster campaign to support efforts to make the borough a host town for the sport's most glittering showcase event.

We are also urging schools to join in, by designing posters in support of the campaign. We will print as many of them as we can in the paper. Children whose schools are not taking part are welcome to send us their own poster designs.

If you want to get involved email david.kessen@jpress.co.uk, marking your message World Cup Campaign.