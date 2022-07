Officers attended Moor Road in Thorne due to reports of a number of young people swimming in the canal.

A spokesman said: “Although this can be perceived as fun it is actually extremely dangerous.

Police found empty beer cans and bottles

“A number of empty beer cans and bottles were also located which suggest that these people were under the influence of alcohol.”

“Please be safe and think – do not become the next victim.”

The youngsters were seen swimming in the canal