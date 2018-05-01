Young Sheffield Wednesday superfan's dream of getting favourite player's shirt

A four-year-old Sheffield Wednesday superfan, who has already had two bouts of open heart surgery, is hoping his favourite player will grant his wish by giving him his shirt following the club's last game of the season on Sunday.

Little Jack Payne was born with a rare chromosome disorder and has been in and out of hospital for most of his life.

The youngster, who started following Wednesday with his granddad, is a season ticket holder at Hillsborough and first met defender Hunt when the club invited him to be mascot at the pre-season friendly with Rangers last year.

Mum Laura Webb said: "Jack has always watched Wednesday and he was invited to be mascot and chose to go on the pitch with Jack Hunt and since then he has been his biggest fan.

"To be honest I think it started off with the name - with them both being called Jack - but when he went Jack Hunt was so friendly. He carried him on the pitch because Jack was too tired to walk, he chatted to him throughout the day and since that day it's as if they have become good friends.

"Jack goes to every game and we only sit two rows back on the South stand so he shouts to him all the time."

Jack Payne with Jack Hunt when he was mascot at the Sheffield Wednesday game against Rangers last July. Picture: Laura Webb.

Jack, of Mexborough, will be at the Owls' last game of the season against Fulham at Hillsborough on Sunday.

Laura's tweet asking for help in contacting Jack has already been retweeted more than 25 times.

The defender himself replied to the tweet and said: "I'll see what I can do."