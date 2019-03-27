You must register to vote in North Lincolnshire Council elections by April 12

The election period for North Lincolnshire Council has now officially begun, with Central, North and South Axholme seats among those to be filled.

Each of the 43 seats across the 17 wards in the region will be available, along with a series of town and parish council elections.

Voting is set to take place on Thursday, May 2, 2019, with residents choosing by whichever voting method they select, who they want to represent them on North Lincolnshire Council.

Those elected will help to make decisions about the development of the region and what the council’s priorities are.

The deadline to register to vote is April 12, 2019. Residents who aren’t already registered to vote can do so online atwww.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Residents who will be away from home or unable to get to polling stations can register to vote by post or by proxy.

Further details on how to do this can be found on the council’s website at the link www.northlincs.gov.uk/elections.

Each of the 17 wards in North Lincolnshire is represented by numbers of between one and three councillors, depending on the size of the population.

Axholme Central, North and South each have two elected members.

Details of the candidates who will stand for election in each of the wards this year, and for town and parish councils, will be available after April 3, 2019.

The nomination period for candidates to register opens on 27 March 2019.

Candidate nomination packs are available now from the council’s Elections Office by emailing elections@northlincs.gov.uk – and these must be returned before 4pm on April 3, 2019.