'You don't know where you are:' Nigel Farage blasted for thinking Hull is in South Yorkshire

The politician tweeted that he was ‘live from South Yorkshire’ to announce a former winner of The Apprentice as a candidate for the Brexit Party.

But it seems that Mr Farage might have got his geography confused after arriving in Hull on the latest leg of his Brexit Party UK tour – for the port city is actually in East Yorkshire.

Nigel Farage - came to Doncaster earlier this year.

Mr Farage was in the city to announce Michelle Dewberry, who became Lord Sugar’s sidekick after winning the 2006 series of the show, as a candidate for the General Election.

Announcing the visit, he wrote on Twitter: “I’m live from South Yorkshire to announce @MichelleDewbs as our fantastic candidate in Hull West.”

But his blunder was quickly picked up by other Twitter users who took a swipe at his geography knowledge.

Penny CS Andrews wrote: “You don’t know where you are.”

Paul Armitage wrote: “I didn't realise Hull was in South Yorkshire. I must get a new atlas.”

James Williams added: “Oh, has Hull moved? Last time I looked it wasn't in South Yorkshire.”

User @NorthernDean999 posted: “Hull isn't in South Yorkshire. However Hull is in the European Union where Hull will be staying.”

Lee Knight wrote: “Hull is not in South Yorkshire.”

Mr Farage was actually speaking to voters at Brantingham Park, Elloughton – revealing the Brexit Party’s election candidates for Hull's three seats.