You could run your own pub as landmark Doncaster bar goes on the market

A landmark Doncaster pub has gone on the market – for nearly £300,000.

The White Hart in Thorne has been put up for grabs by leisure property specialists Fleurets – with potential to offer up accommodation for guests telling potential bidders: “It presents an opportunity to optimise existing avenues for income.”

The high street bar, which is located in a prominent position on the main A614 road and facing directly onto the Market Place in the heart of the town, is on the market for offers in escess of £295,000.

The property offers two bars and the Coach House function suite, which generates an impressive income, a spokesperson said, adding: “Though not used in recent times, there are also six ensuite letting rooms, which would provide another income stream.

The White Hart in Thorne is up for grabs.

"To the second floor there is a one bedroom flat, while externally there is a disused barn, patio and yard/parking area.”

The business has been operated under tenancy and accounting information is not available.

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North commented: “The White Hart presents an opportunity to optimise existing avenues for income. The business is well supported by local teams, clubs and societies.

“Karaoke entertainment is currently provided at the weekends, when it benefits from a 2am licence.

"Previous food offerings have included themed food evenings and a Sunday carvery. It’s a substantial property and has great trading prospects for the money.”