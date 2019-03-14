You can now get KFC delivered to your door in Doncaster Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up KFC fans can now get their favourite takeaway delivered direct to their door in Doncaster. You can now get KFC delivered in Doncaster Motorist tested positive for drugs after collision with pedestrian in Doncaster Appeal for child mentorsAppeal for 100 people with ‘passion for life’ to mentor Doncaster children