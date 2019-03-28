You can now buy Parma Violet flavoured cider in this Doncaster pub

A Doncaster pub has announced that it will be serving a new Parma Violet flavoured cider to locals.

The brand new flavour from cider brand, Brothers, will be exclusively available at the Cumberland Hungry Horse pub on Thorne Road - as well as 1,000 other Greene King pubs across the UK, for the next two months.

Served in a 330ml bottle, the Parma Violet cider has a delicate flavour of sweet violets with a subtle hint of floral notes, and is best served over ice.

Calum Cameron, senior drinks category manager at Greene King, said: “The trend for flavoured cider is huge at the moment, which is why we worked with Brothers to create this new cider.

“We’re really excited to launch Brothers Parma Violet Cider exclusively across our pubs, including the Cumberland in Doncaster.

“Brothers are known for their array of different flavoured drinks and this one is no exception, we’re sure guests who visit the Cumberland will love it.”

Brothers Parma Violet Cider is available now, and is gluten free and suitable for vegans.