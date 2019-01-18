You are entitled to have a nap where you like

I have never been in contact before, however, after reading Darren Burke’s Don Your Way blog in the Free Press edition of January 10 I just felt I had to say something.

I have never been in contact before, however, after reading you blog in today's free press 10th Jan, I just felt I had to say something about this person who thought it was 'funny to take your photo without your knowledge. How rude. You are entitled to have a nap where and when you like. You have my support all the way, out of all the freepress publishing yours is one of the first things I read. Keep up the good work. Next time you have a nap just think " have they got your good side this time ". An avid reader.

Ann Beckwith

by email