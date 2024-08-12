Yorkshire's cheapest towns to buy a new-build, revealed by land registry data.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The average price of a new-build home in Yorkshire and the Humber stands at £287,760.31, the most recent data has revealed.

By scraping Land Registry data, the architectural visualisation experts at Modunite have identified the local authorities offering the cheapest new-build homes in England.

Modunite can reveal that Barnsley currently has the cheapest new-build homes in Yorkshire and the Humber with the average home selling for £214,353 according to land registry data. Not only this, but Barnsley also has the eighth cheapest new-build homes in England on average.

Doncaster ranks second, with the average cost of a new-build home standing at £228,071.00 just under £60k less than the regional average of £287,760.31. Despite being among the cheapest new-builds in Yorkshire, new-build home prices have increased by 12.5% Y-o-Y.

Bradford ranks third, with the average price of a new-build standing at £245,846.00 according to land registry data, just over £30k more than Barnsley. However, new-build homes in Barnsley have increased by 13.9% Y-o-Y, in comparison to the regional increase of 12.9%

When comparing by region, purchasing a new-build home in the North East remains as the cheapest option, with the average price standing at £256,826.33 - 1.6 times less than the country’s average of £407,662.14

Yorkshire and the Humber is the second cheapest region, where the price for a new-build home stands at £287,760.31, according to land registry data.

London remains the most expensive region, with the average price of a new-build home costing over half a million pounds (£593,162.91).

Stoke-on-Trent is the cheapest place to buy a new-build outside of the North.

If you’re looking to purchase a new-build outside of the North, Stoke-on-Trent is currently offering the cheapest homes. The average price of a new-build in Stoke-on-Trent stands at £222,495, almost half the price of England’s average of £407,662.14.