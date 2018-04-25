Yorkshire women nominated for outstanding contribution in arts

The Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards is a prestigious annual event which recognises and celebrates the achievement of women across Yorkshire organised by health and social care charity Sue Ryder.

Sheila Edmunds has been nominated for an award in the Sport category. Talking about her nomination Sheila said: “I was shocked and very surprised when I received the phone call informing me of the nomination for the award. I feel honoured that a wonderful organisation like Sue Ryder even knows I exist and have short listed me for this year’s Yorkshire Women of Achievement Award. Speechless!”

Sheila was one of the founding members of the Doncaster Belles football club in 1969, alongside her mother Doreen Stocks. Sheila played for the Belles for 25 years. The highlight of her playing career was skippering the side to victory in the first of Belles 13 FA Cup Final appearances, scoring twice and setting up the third in a 3-2 victory over St Helens.

After ending her playing career, Sheila became the physiotherapist for the Belles for 13 years. Currently she is the General Manager of the club. The club was awarded ‘Club of the year’ status in 2015 reflecting Sheila’s hard work. Sheila was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate from BPP at the Guildhall London.

She has helped to develop the football careers of countless women and is a true trailblazer in the women’s game. Sheila has lived and breathed football for 50 years. Her current role encompasses everything from FA bids, player contracts to collecting sweaty kits after a match. She does whatever it takes to keep the club at the forefront of women’s football and really champions the sport to ensure young girls and women get the opportunities they deserve.

The awards will take place at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Friday 18 May 2018 and prove highly popular every year.

Pete Watson, one of the organisers of the event, said: ‘“The event is all about recognising and celebrating wonderful women, like Sheila, who have done something outstanding in their lives. The awards are a fantastic opportunity to meet incredible and inspirational women from across Yorkshire’’

Tickets are on sale now costing £60 each or £550 for a table of ten and can be purchased from the website at www.sueryder.org/ywoa or by emailing wheatfields.fundraising@sueryder.org