Yorkshire Wildlife Park puts Amur tiger Sayan to sleep after she suffered progressive age-related illnesses

Yorkshire Wildlife Park have had to put Amur tiger Sayan to sleep after she suffered progressive age-related illnesses.

In an announcement on Facebook the park asked followers to join them in celebrating the life of Sayan, who was peacefully put to sleep this morning, surrounded by her animal rangers.A spokesman said: “Sayan has been contending with progressive age-related illness and despite the diligent efforts of our dedicated animal rangers and veterinary team to monitor and treat her condition, her health continued to decline.

"After careful consideration, the team made the difficult decision to do the right thing for Sayan.”

