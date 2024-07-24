Yorkshire Wildlife Park puts Amur tiger Sayan to sleep after she suffered progressive age-related illnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
In an announcement on Facebook the park asked followers to join them in celebrating the life of Sayan, who was peacefully put to sleep this morning, surrounded by her animal rangers.A spokesman said: “Sayan has been contending with progressive age-related illness and despite the diligent efforts of our dedicated animal rangers and veterinary team to monitor and treat her condition, her health continued to decline.
"After careful consideration, the team made the difficult decision to do the right thing for Sayan.”
Sayan, who joined YWP in May 2011, quickly became a cherished member of the YWP family and will be deeply missed by all.Rest in Peace, Sayan: August 3rd, 2008 - July 24th, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.