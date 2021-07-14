Yorkshire Water looking into huge sink hole which opened up in Doncaster street

The hole in Queen Street, Balby has gone from just a few inches across to a huge hole big enough for a person to stand in in a matter of weeks – with both Doncaster Council and Yorkshire Water investigating.

Now water chiefs have said that repairs will be carried out – if the cause of the crater is found to be a sewer collapse.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams will be attending the site to investigate the cause of the hole in the road surface.

The hole in Balby has gone from a few inches across to a huge hole deep enough to stand in.

"If a damaged sewer is found to be the cause we will carry out repairs as soon as possible.”

The hole was first reported to Doncaster Council on June 14 – but has been left to grow since then.

Last Wednesday afternoon’s torrential downpours saw flash floodwater pouring into the crevice.

A local man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "What started out as a tiny hole has now become a massive crater and I’d say it’s now about 3ft deep and about 14-15 inches across. It’s deep enough for someone to stand in.

"If they had sorted it out when they first told, it would have been a small job. Now it’s a great big one."