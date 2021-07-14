Yorkshire Water looking into huge sink hole which opened up in Doncaster street
Yorkshire Water has said it is investigating a huge sink hole which has opened up in a Doncaster street.
The hole in Queen Street, Balby has gone from just a few inches across to a huge hole big enough for a person to stand in in a matter of weeks – with both Doncaster Council and Yorkshire Water investigating.
Now water chiefs have said that repairs will be carried out – if the cause of the crater is found to be a sewer collapse.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our teams will be attending the site to investigate the cause of the hole in the road surface.
"If a damaged sewer is found to be the cause we will carry out repairs as soon as possible.”
The hole was first reported to Doncaster Council on June 14 – but has been left to grow since then.
Last Wednesday afternoon’s torrential downpours saw flash floodwater pouring into the crevice.
A local man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "What started out as a tiny hole has now become a massive crater and I’d say it’s now about 3ft deep and about 14-15 inches across. It’s deep enough for someone to stand in.
"If they had sorted it out when they first told, it would have been a small job. Now it’s a great big one."
A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “This reported sink hole is a suspected sewer collapse which has been reported to Yorkshire Water to investigate. In the meantime, we have our teams attending the site to make the area safe.”