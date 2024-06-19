Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire Water is investing £11m in Bentley Treatment Works to reduce the levels of Phosphorus getting into small watercourses and improve the quality of water flowing into the river Don.

Mott MacDonald Bentley will start phase two on Monday 24 June. This will see the installation of 2.5km of new rising main and outfall to divert storm water and treated effluent from Bentley Mill Stream. This will reduce the levels of Phosphorous in the watercourse and improve the water quality flowing into the river Don.

The footpath on Bentley Common Lane from the junction with Mill Gate will be closed for six months so that the work can be carried out safely. Access to the working area will be via Ings Lane and Hemp Pits Road. Whilst there may be an increase in site traffic, there won’t be any road closures or traffic management associated with this site.

Rich Tomlinson, project manager, said: “This is part of our £500m water industry national environment programme (WINEP) investment to reduce Phosphorus at 80 of our wastewater treatment sites and improve water quality. It is one of a number of WINEP schemes to help improve the water quality of the river Don.

