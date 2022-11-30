Yorkshire Water apologises after burst main causes chaos on key Doncaster road
Yorkshire Water has apologised for disruption to drivers after a huge water main burst on a key Doncaster route.
Barnby Dun Road has been sealed off between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe after the rupture earlier this week.
Drivers are facing delays and diversions while the repairs are carried out.
A Yorkshire Water spokesman said: “We wanted to let our customers travelling in Edenthorpe and Kirk Sandall know that we’ve had to close a section of Barnby Dun Road from the roundabout ouf Sandall Stones Road to Thorn Lane while we carry out a repair to the sewer system.
"Our contract partners MWS are on site and working hard to complete the work as quickly as possible.
"We currently estimate the road will be closed until early next week, a signed diversion route is in place.
"Local businesses are open as usual so please continute to support them during our work. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for bearing with us.”