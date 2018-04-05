Yorkshire Ambulance Service staff win national awards

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust (YAS) is celebrating after two members of staff won awards for their outstanding contribution.

Dave Hill, Fleet Ancillary Services Manager, and Alistair Gunn, Planning and Development Manager, were both honoured at the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives’ Ambulance Leadership Forum.

Dave, who leads the 160-strong Ancillary Services team, received the Support Services award in recognition of his efforts at the helm of the department which cleans vehicles, equipment and premises. Ancillary staff work hard to ensure that patients are treated in clean and infection-free environments.

Described as “incredibly driven” with a calm, dedicated and caring approach, Dave has encouraged his team to strive for the best and embrace learning and development opportunities. More than 80% of staff have achieved their NVQ Level 2 Cleaning and Support Services Certificate.

Dave, from Sprotbrough near Doncaster, said: “I am so honoured to receive this award. It was a fantastic evening with great support from all our attending staff, plus total strangers offering me support and congratulations. This award was totally unexpected and it’s not something which I ever thought about winning. I always try to help and support whoever I can, whenever I can, as I look at YAS as being one big team.”

Alistair has been recognised for promoting good practice around diversity and inclusion. He is chair of both the YAS Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Network and National Ambulance LGBT ‎Network.

He has worked hard to raise the profile of LGBT issues by improving the information and support which is available to LGBT employees. His work has also enabled ambulance services across the UK to understand and respond to the needs of LGBT patients. Alistair is described as “passionate and full of humility”.

Alistair, who lives in Doncaster, said: “Over the past three years, the National Ambulance LGBT Network has grown and is now reaching out to more and more people. It has been down to the determination of those involved to make this happen and, for me, there’s nothing like getting a group of people together and harnessing their energy to develop the network and influence cultural change in the ambulance service. I am very proud of the fact we now have an established organisation, and to receive an award for my part in this is really the icing on the cake!”