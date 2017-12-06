Yo ho ho...It’s panto time in the Isle

It’s that time of year again (oh yes it is), and Isle folk should prepare for some panto fun with a whole lot of piracy to kick off 2018!

The Crowle Entertainers have been rehearsing hard, and are once again set to present their annual pantomime to the Isle, packed full of laughter, colourful costumes and entertainment for the whole family.

For 2018 they are taking a lingering look at the classic adventure story Treasure Island – but expect some madness and mayhem as they mix up the script with a celebrity game show!

There will be a whole host of characters calling by from all your favourite fairy stories and pantomimes.

Expect to see the beautiful Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Rapunzel, wicked Maleficent, Mary Poppins and many more star players, together with the most colourful and eccentric band of pirates you are ever likely to see!

Throw in a dame or two, a pantomime cow with a bit of a split personality, a few baddies and, of course, a wonderful good fairy who makes everyone’s wishes come true...and you have the full recipe for a fantastic, family panto with elements to please everyone.

Community pantomimes conjure up great atmosphere, with enjoyable audience participation.

Book your seats early and have some festive fun to look forward to after the excitement of Christmas has all died down.

Panto performances will take place on Saturday, January 13 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and on Sunday, January 14 at 2.30pm in the Crowle Community Hall.

Tickets, priced £5 and £3.50 for concessions are available now from Crowle Tesco, the Regen Shop, Crowle, or Fancyland in Epworth.

Alternatively, you can call 01724 711212 or 01427 873947 to enquire about tickets.

Please note that there is an additional 50p charge for tickets bought on the door, so advance purchase or booking is highly advisable.