X-rated Christmas advent calendar filled with sex toys and lingerie goes on sale for £125

An X-rated advent calendar filled with sex toys, lingerie and condoms has gone on sale this Christmas – priced at nearly £125.

If you’re fed up of chocolates, the adults only Sinful Advent Calendar promises to liven up the festive season – with a whole host of saucy treats behind each door.

The Sinful Advent Calendar is stuffed with sex toys.

The calendar is stuffed with kinky gifts – including vibrators, whips and saucy bras and body suits.

The calendar, which is being sold by FindMeAGift,co.uk, promises ‘an erotic countdown to Christmas.’

A spokesman said: “If you want to be on Santa’s naughty list this year, then this sexy advent calendar is sure to get you in his bad books!

“Start unwrapping your wildest fantasies from the beginning of December and enjoy an erotic countdown to Christmas.

“This strictly ‘adults only’ advent calendar contains 24 sensual gifts to enjoy to your own desires. If you want to heat up your Christmas, then this sinful advent calendar is sure to spark some flames.

“From saucy sex toys to sexy lingerie, the countdown to Christmas has never been naughtier! This calendar is filled with kinky gifts that are sure to spice up your relationship this Christmas.”

The calendar also includes hand restraints, heart shaped scented soap. a “12-sided erotic dice,” massage oil and G-String.

The normal price is £149.99 but currently has a sale price of £124.99.

It is suitable for adults only (18+).