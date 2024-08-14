X-Factor star's boyfriend killed in hotel window fall hours after Doncaster Pride appearance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fiancee of an X-Factor boy band star has tragically died after falling from a hotel window, just hours after the singer perfomed at Doncaster Pride.

Olly Marmon, 33, the partner of Jaymi Hensley, died in the early hours of Monday morning, just a few weeks before their wedding, The Sun reported.

Emergency services rushed to the Hind Hotel in Wellingborough, Northampton, after Olly fell at around 11.30pm Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, his partner Jaymi, who starred on the ITV talent show as part of boy band Union J, was one of the performers at Doncaster Pride on Town Fields.

Olly Marmon, left, died hours after partner Jaymi Hensley appeared at this year's Doncaster Pride.

Last September, Jaymi shared a post celebrating their anniversary.

The post, showing him kissing Olly on the cheek, said: "14 years together and 1 year until 'I do!'"

Jaymi had been in a relationship with hairstylist Olly since 2009 and the pair got engaged in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly’s mum Julie and stepdad Steve Peacock said: "Words cannot express the devastation and heartbreak I feel over the loss of my beautiful youngest son Oliver, Olly to his friends.

“I can’t believe I am having to write this. No mother should have to do this.

“The relationship I had with Oliver was so special, he was my best friend. We spoke every single day. He called me mummy, he used to call me his guardian angel.

“Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself. He was a very talented hairdresser, and it was a passion he took seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More recently he had been working with his stepdad Steve gardening and loved it so much. He was spiritual and loved the outdoors.

“He touched many lives and everyone he met fell in love with him. Steve referred to Oliver as his son.

Oliver was so caring, loving, quiet and always put others before himself. He was a very talented hairdresser, and it was a passion he took seriously

“I will miss my little Oliver so much and don’t know how I will go on without him. Such a devastating loss to all our family including his brothers Ben and James and sister Alex, as well as his Auntie Loraine, Uncle Simon and cousin Sophie."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly's heartbroken brother Ben said: "Oliver Marmon you are my little ray of sunshine. You are my best friend. You radiate joy and excitement to all around you.

“You are full of creativity and spontaneous ideas for fun. You are the light of happiness in every room. You are so kind and caring and happy to walk in anyone’s shadow as long as everyone else is smiling.

“You are the bravest soul and no matter how much you felt different you were always so loved by everyone. Never underestimate the difference you made and the lives you touched.

“I didn’t tell you enough, but I was immensely proud of you. Always my best friend and my little Bruva bear."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly's fiance Jaymi was one of the founding members of Union J in 2011 - although the group was originally a trio known as Triple J.

They auditioned for the ninth series of The X Factor, becoming Union J after fellow contestant George Shelley joined Jaymi, and bandmates JJ Hamblett and Josh Cuthbert.

The foursome came fifth in the competition, which was eventually won by solo singer James Arthur - beating Rylan into fifth, in the same series as Ella Henderson.

The group signed to Sony Music subsidiary RCA Records, releasing debut single 'Carry You' in June 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their self-titled debut studio album followed in October 2013 and peaked at number 6 on the UK Albums Chart.

They left RCA Records in April 2014 and signed with Epic Records. A second LP, named 'You Got It All – The Album' came out the following December.

George left the group in 2016 before Josh walked out two years later - leaving Jaymi and JJ as a duo, before the pair officially disbanded in 2019.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Pride said: “Doncaster Pride is devastated by the news of the death of Jaymi Hensley’s parter Olly.

“A tragic accident on Sunday night that has left us all devastated.

“Jaymi, the whole of Doncaster sends you our love and sincere condolences.”