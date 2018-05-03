X-Factor auditions to be held in Sheffield

Auditions for the new series of The X-Factor are to be held in Sheffield later this month.

The UK’s favourite singing show is back and on the lookout for the next big breakout music stars with the audition team back on the road, scouring the country for budding hopefuls to take part in series 15 of the hit music show.

And this year the team will be coming to Sheffield as part of the audition tour.

The audition tour will be a nationwide search and groups or solo singers aged 14+ can apply online, registering for the upcoming event or turn up in person on the day.

The X Factor team will be at The Showroom Workstation, Paternoster Row on May 19 from 9am to 7pm.

Everyone who turns up on the day will be guaranteed an audition.

If that wasn’t easy enough, last year The X Factor launched a new way to audition and all you need is your mobile phone.

Send your audition message, featuring a video of you, a friend, family member or a vocal star you know, singing to The X Factor’s WhatsApp number (07733 222 927) or send the video in via the website.

All details, including terms and conditions, can be found on the ITV website, www.itv.com/xfactor.

If acts impress the X Factor audition team with their vocals, they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of the X Factor judges when the judges’ auditions take place later in the year.

The auditions are open to all genres and types of singers, including those performing their own original material.

So if you think you are the next Rak-Su, Grace Davies, Louisa Johnson, One Direction or Little Mix and think you have what it takes to be chosen to be on the next series of The X Factor, make sure you apply to audition.