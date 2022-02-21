The youngster, named by officers only as Ellie, was last seen at Newmarche Drive, Askern, Doncaster, at at around 10am on Saturday 19 February.

Ellie is described as around 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build, with long dark hair with a tint of red, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat with fur trim around the hood and cuffs, black and white Air Max trainers, and possibly black leggings.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Ellie's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

"Have you seen Ellie? Do you know where she might be?”