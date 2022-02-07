Worried dad's plea after Doncaster teen missing after failing to return home from school
A worried dad has tonight pleaded for his missing son to come home after failing to return from school.
Christopher Mulholland, 13, has not been seen or heard from since leaving McAuley School in Cantley earlier today and his dad Lee said the disappearance is out of character.
He wrote on Facebook: “I’m very worried, Christopher hasn’t made it back from school today from McAuley.
"I’ve been all over, and contacted most of his friends and he’s nowhere to be seen.
"Unfortunately he’s not got his phone with him either.
"If anyone spots him or knows where he is please give me a shout.
"Hopefully he’ll just walk in shortly, but it’s out of character, the police are on the lookout too as he’s only 13.
He was wearing the white coat seen in the photo.
Anyone with information can contact Mr Mulholland via Facebook HERE or contact police on 101.