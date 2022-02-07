Worried dad's plea after Doncaster teen missing after failing to return home from school

Christopher Mulholland, 13, has not been seen or heard from since leaving McAuley School in Cantley earlier today and his dad Lee said the disappearance is out of character.

He wrote on Facebook: “I’m very worried, Christopher hasn’t made it back from school today from McAuley.

"I’ve been all over, and contacted most of his friends and he’s nowhere to be seen.

An appeal has gone out to find the teenager.

"Unfortunately he’s not got his phone with him either.

"If anyone spots him or knows where he is please give me a shout.

"Hopefully he’ll just walk in shortly, but it’s out of character, the police are on the lookout too as he’s only 13.

He was wearing the white coat seen in the photo.

