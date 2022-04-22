World Snooker Championship: Bizarre moment PIGEON lands on table at Crucible during game

The feathered fiend swooped into the arena during this afternoon’s match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingato during the pair’s second round World Snooker Championship clash – to uproar in the venue and the commentary box.

“Well, I don’t believe it, we’ve got a pigeon in the Crucible,” BBC viewers were told by commentator Ken Doherty as Bingato was seen to visibly flinch as the bird flew past him as he sat in his chair cleaning his cue during a break in play.

"What do you do here? Have you ever seen anything like this?,” he said as the bird took off once more, to laughter from Yan.

"Oh he’s coming into the commentary box,” the snooker star laughed.

"Hello there!,” co-commentator John Virgo replied: “Where’s the pigeon going?,” in a nod to his famous ‘where’s the cue ball going?’ catch phrase.

The bird landed on the edge of the table and brazenly walked along the cushion before taking off again, amid whoops of laughter and applause from the audience.

The pigeon landed on the table during the clash between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao.

The game’s referee could be seen shooing the bird away from the table – but it isn’t clear if the bird was able to escape from the historic theatre which has been the home of snooker since 1977.