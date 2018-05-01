World's biggest inflatable obstacle course coming back to Doncaster - and now its even bigger

The world's biggest inflatable obstacle course is coming back to Doncaster this summer - and its even bigger and better than before.

The Labyrinth Challenge, the longest continuous inflatable obstacle course in the world, will be back at Doncaster Racecourse in June.

The course has been extended for 2018.

The new course is over 1,000ft long and includes more than 30 fun obstacles in five-themed zones.

The pop-up attraction, owned and operated by Simply The Best Events, was enjoyed by around 100,000 people across the country last year and features inflatable challenges including hurdles, climbing walls, tunnels and slides.

This year also sees the return of The Village which includes a Mini Labyrinth course for children aged 5-9 to enjoy.

Dan Byrne, Tour Director for The Labyrinth Challenge, said: “We can’t wait to bring the new look Labyrinth Challenge to Doncaster this summer.

The challenge is for adults and children.

“The giant inflatable assault course gives family and friends the opportunity to race together or just have fun tackling the wacky obstacles.

“We’ve spent the winter revamping the course to ensure it’s even more action-packed for thrill seekers. There’s a new start, it’s even longer and we’ve replaced some challenges with brand new inflatable sections.

“A ticket gives people the chance to tackle the course as many times as they like during their hour-long slot and enjoy unlimited use of 30 other great inflatables and attractions in The Village.”

The event takes place at Doncaster Racecourse across the weekend of June 9 and 10 between 11am and 5pm. The Labyrinth Challenge course and The Village are also available for corporate hire on Friday, June 8 for between 50 and 2,000 people.

The course will come to Doncaster Racecourse in June.

Tickets for the Labyrinth Challenge and unlimited use of The Village are priced at £20 and £15 for the under 10s and are available online at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com.

Visit @thelabyrinthchallenge on Facebook and follow @Labyrinthcourse on Twitter or Instagram @labyrinthchallenge.