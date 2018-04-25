Work of Doncaster DIAL praised

Trustees and volunteers at Dial Doncaster spoke about the vital work they cover to their president, Dame Rosie Winterton, when she visited to thank them recently.

The visit was to the Dial Doncaster base at Shaw Wood Business Park, from where they provide information, confidential advice and support to people with a disability.

Dame Rosie said “As president of Dial Doncaster I am only too aware of the important service they provide to local people with a disability, and also to their family, friends and carers.

“They offer not only valuable advice and advocacy, but also practical assistance, including help with filling out application forms, attending tribunals and offering a wheelchair hire service.

“I wanted to thank personally the trustees, staff and the volunteers for all their hard work and dedication which is very much appreciated.”

With more than 6,000 enquiries from clients every year, Dial Doncaster’s Welfare Benefits Team provides a vital service, ensuring people get the help they need in understanding what support is available, and what to do when problems arise.

Susan Ekins, Chair of Dial Doncaster, said after the meeting: “We at Dial are extremely grateful to Dame Rosie for her on-going support of our Service.

“We welcome the opportunity to highlight the fact that we have a highly skilled team of staff and volunteers , and that we rely heavily on funding from local government and successful funding bids.

“Without these funding streams Doncaster would lose an invaluable service to very many people with disabilities.”

Dial also provides a service for families, carers and friends of disabled people and for professionals working with health care.

Anyone needing help or advice of any kind can telephone Dial Doncaster’s helpline on 01302 327800 or email advice@dialdoncaster.co.uk