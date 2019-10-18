Woman stable in hospital after attack in house in Doncaster
A woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition
Friday, 18th October 2019, 07:41 am
Updated
Friday, 18th October 2019, 07:42 am
The woman, in her 40s, was found seriously in a house in Hazel Avenue, Auckley, at around 1.45am on Wednesday.
She was rushed to hospital where she remains today.
Mark O’Flanagan, aged 46, of Fir Tree Avenue, Auckley, has been charged wounding and has been remanded in custody to appear at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.