Woman seriously injured in crash with police van in Doncaster

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a police van in Doncaster this afternoon.

The collision, between a police van and a red Nissan Micra, took place outside the Asda store at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way, known locally as the Herten Triangle.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the scene at 1.55pm.

An 86-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, and a police officer also attended hospital with minor wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 498 of December 9.