Woman's body found in house at centre of police incident in Doncaster

A woman's body was discovered yesterday at house in Doncaster which was at the centre of a police incident this morning.

Emergency services were called to Springwood Road, Scawthorpe, this morning following concerns for the welfare of a man inside.

CRIME: Teenager released by police after questioning over attempted murder in Sheffield

Police officers cordoned off the house and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution while specialist negotiators talked to the man.

A number of ambulances were on standby close to the scene.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire police officer to face no action over contact with Rotherham man and killer before murder

The man eventually left the property and was said to have been 'safely with officers' once outside.

POLICE: Residents allowed back into homes after police incident in Doncaster declared over

Residents have since been allowed back into their homes.

South Yorkshire Police said the body of a woman in her 40s was found at the house yesterday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.