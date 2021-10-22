Woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Doncaster motorway crash

A woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a motorway pile-up near Doncaster earlier today.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 1:29 pm
The woman was seriously injured on the motorway near Thorne.

The woman, in her 40s, suffered serious injuries after two cars and a lorry were in collision between junction 5 and 6 on the southbound carriageway of the M18 at around 11:40 this morning.

She has been taken to hospital via ambulance.

Emergency services remain at the scene. There is heavy congestion and police are advising that people avoid the area if possible.

