Cheri-Ann Bell was injured after she was in collision with a vehicle in Cleveland Street on January 29.

Asking for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 6.45am, she said: “I know this is a long shot, but I was run over on Cleveland Street and I’ve been in hospital since.

"The police haven’t been in contact and trying to get through to them at the moment is near on impossible.

"I have no recollection of anything that happened at all so if anyone could help with any info if they were passing by or witnessed anything could you please PM me so I can try piecing things together.”