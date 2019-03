A woman has been taken to hospital following a head-on crash in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to High Street, Bentley, at around 1.25pm on Wednesday.

The scene of the crash on High Street, Bentley.

READ MORE: £15,000 project to delve into history of Sheffield estate

South Yorkshire Police said firefighters initially thought they would have to cut free an elderly woman from the wreckage of a head-on crash.

But it confirmed paramedics were able to free the woman from the car and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.