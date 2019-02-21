Woman injured and road blocked in Doncaster incident thought to involve car and lorry

A woman is believed to have been injured and a Doncaster road blocked after a crash though to involve a car and a lorry.

Police have corned off the scene of the collision, which happened near the junction of Grange Road and Central Drive in Rossington.

Collision between car and lorry at Cental Drive, Rossington, at 1.55pm, Thursday February 21, 2019

Firefighters and paramedics were also called to the scene, and a fire service spokesman confirmed they were trying to free a woman from the car.

One eyewitness said they the collision appeared to involve a lorry and a Vauxhall car.

The said: “It has happened at one of the busiest junctions in Rossington. It used to me manned by a school crossing patrol.

“There are both fire engines and police cars across the road, and it looks as if it may have been a head on collision. The fire brigade have had their cutting equipment out.”

A fire service spokesman confirmed they had sent two fire crews from Doncaster Fire Station to Central Drive after receiving a call at 1.55pm, and had reports of a woman trapped in a car who they were trying to free. They were waiting for a ambulance to arrive.