Woman injured after her car came off the road and hit trees in Doncaster
Police were called to Holme Lane, Carcroft at 5.31pm yesterday (Monday 3 January) to reports of a car that had come off of the road with an injured person inside in woods near to Thornhurst Manor.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 2:25 pm
A woman aged in her 20s was removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital where her condition is not thought to be life threatening or life changing.Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 0639 of Monday 3 January.