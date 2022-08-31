Woman in hospital following Doncaster area collision between lorry and car
A woman was taken to hospital following a Doncaster area collision between a lorry and a car.
By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:42 am
Emergency services were called to Church Street, Swinton, at 9.46am yesterday (30 August) to reports of a collision between a lorry and a car.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where her condition was described as not life threatening or life altering.”
The road was closed while recovery of vehicles took place and the road reopened at 1.26pm.