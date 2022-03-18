Woman in hospital after car flips onto roof at busy Doncaster roundabout
A woman has been taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof at a busy Doncaster roundabout.
Police were called just after 11am this morning following reports of a two-vehicle collision on Armthorpe Road.
The collision took place at the roundabout which intersects Armthorpe Road and Leger Way, near to the water tower and Sportsman pub.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “When officers arrived at the scene one of the vehicles was on its roof.
“A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The road has been closed while vehicle recovery takes place.”
Eyewitnesses reported heavy emergency crew activity at the scene, while motorists have been told to avoid the area, with delays building up along both Armthorpe Road and Leger Way.
Anyone with information about the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, should contact police on 101 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.