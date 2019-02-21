Woman found dead at property in Doncaster

A woman has been found dead at a property in Doncaster.

At around 10am on Thursday, February 21, police received reports of a sudden death at an address on High Street, Mexborough.

READ MORE: Woman injured and road blocked in Doncaster incident thought to involve car and lorry

A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Doncaster named in top 10 worst places to live in England in new survey

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

READ MORE: Foreign currency seized in police raid in Doncaster

A 38-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences.