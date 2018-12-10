Woman dies after Doncaster crash involving police van

A woman has died after a collision in Doncaster involving a police van.

The 85-year-old was killed in a collision near Asda, at the junction of Herten Way and Gliwice Way just before 2pm yesterday.

A Doncaster woman died after a collision with a police van in Doncaster

CRIME: Police criticised over lack of response to garage raid in Doncaster – despite owner catching crook red-handed

She was in a red Nissan Micra involved in a collision with a police van.

APPEAL: Man knocked unconscious in Sheffield city centre attack

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since died.

READ MORE: Doncaster man wanted for failing to attend court on child neglect and dangerous driving charges

Three police officers sustained minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Witnesses should call South Yorklshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 498 of December 9.