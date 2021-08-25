Woman detained under Mental Health Act after police called to Frenchgate Centre roof
A woman has been detained under the Mental Health Act after police were called to Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre this morning.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:49 am
A number of eyewitnesses raised concerns and called police after a woman was spotted ‘screaming and shouting’ near to the edge of the shopping centre’s roof shortly after 9am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 9.32am with reports of concern for the safety of a woman.
"Officers attended and detained a woman under the mental health act.”