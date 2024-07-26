Woman charged with attempted murder after patient stabbed at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a patient was stabbed at Doncaster Royal Infimary.

The 88-year-old victim suffered stab wound injuries after she was attacked at the hospital on Armthorpe Road shortly after 10am on Wednesday morning, police have revealed.

Nearly a dozen police cars raced to the scene, according to eyewitnesses, with reports of armed police in corridors and wards following the attack.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed a 64-year-old woman was arrested at the infirmary and has been remanded in custody.

Police were called to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

A spokesperson said: “At 10.14am on Wednesday (24 July), we responded to reports of a serious assault at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“It is reported that an 88-year-old woman was stabbed by another woman, receiving injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Susan Hardwick, 64, of Beech Road, Doncaster has been charged with attempted murder.

"She has been remanded in custody, following her appearance at Doncaster Magistrates' Court yesterday (Thursday 25 July), until her next scheduled court appearance.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: "We can confirm that South Yorkshire Police attended Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Wednesday morning, following an isolated incident involving a visitor and a patient."

Police and hospital chiefs have not revealed which part of the hospital the incident took place in.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.