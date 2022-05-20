Woman arrested and arson probe launched as three homes damaged in Doncaster blaze

A woman has been arrested as police probe a serious blaze which caused damage to three homes in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 20th May 2022, 1:30 pm

Police and fire crews were called to the Finningley area of the city this morning after flames ripped through three homes in Manor Farm Court.

Emergency services were called just before 6am this morning following reports that a gazebo fire had spread to three properties in the street.

An 89-year-old woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other occupants are believed to be injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police were called to Manor Farm Court after a blaze damaged three homes.

A back garden has been destroyed and there are varying levels of damage to the two neighbouring homes.

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody.

An investigation is underway and police would like to hear from anyone with information which may assist with enquiries. Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 169 of 20 May.

DoncasterPoliceEmergency services