Woman arrested and arson probe launched as three homes damaged in Doncaster blaze

Police and fire crews were called to the Finningley area of the city this morning after flames ripped through three homes in Manor Farm Court.

Emergency services were called just before 6am this morning following reports that a gazebo fire had spread to three properties in the street.

An 89-year-old woman has been taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. No other occupants are believed to be injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Manor Farm Court after a blaze damaged three homes.

A back garden has been destroyed and there are varying levels of damage to the two neighbouring homes.

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody.