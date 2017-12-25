Woman arrested after man's body found in South Yorkshire

An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered in South Yorkshire this morning.

Police were called by ambulance staff just before 9.40am to a property on Mayfield Crescent, in the Worsbrough area of Barnsley, where the 30-year-old man was found dead.

The cause of death is not known at this stage, and a forensic post-mortem is expected to be carried out later this evening.

A 27-year-old woman who was also at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Officers remain in the area this evening carrying out enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 262 of December 25. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.